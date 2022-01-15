Left Menu

Brothers shot at in Noida, one dead; cousins held for attack

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-01-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 21:52 IST
A 34-year-old Noida resident died on Saturday after he was attacked and shot at allegedly by his relatives while he was on his way to work on a motorcycle, police said.

The brother of the deceased was also with him and suffered gunshot injuries in the attack in which the police have arrested two people, the officials said.

The attack took place near Chijarsi village, under Sector 63 police station limits, when Mohammed Sageer and Mohammed Azam were on their way to the chicken market in Ghazipur, according to officials.

''The local police were alerted about the incident in the morning and the duo was rushed to a nearby hospital where Sageer died while Azam is undergoing treatment,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said.

During probe, the police found out that the brothers had a dispute with their cousins (children of maternal uncle) who were allegedly behind the attack, he said.

An FIR was lodged under IPC section 302 (murder) and the two accused cousins – Hilal and Bilal – were arrested, the police said.

