Only one rhino poached in Assam during 2021

Only one rhinoceros was killed by poachers during 2021 at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the chief of the newly formed Anti-rhino Poaching Task Force, shared the data for 22 years since 2000 on Twitter and claimed that incidents of rhino poaching were least in 2021.

''Year 2021 saw only one incident of rhino poaching in April 2021. The containment of poaching of one-horn rhino has been a major achievement of Anti-Poaching Task Force constituted by @mygovassam in June 2021.

''Compliments to @assampolice and @kaziranga_ personnel,'' he added.

Singh, also the Special DGP (Law and Order) of Assam Police, asserted that the Anti-Poaching Task Force will be ruthless in eliminating the poaching of famed one-horned rhinos in Assam and aims to eliminate this menace.

He credited this achievement to the team effort of police forces of various districts along with forest guards of Kaziranga National Park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)