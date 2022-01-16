Left Menu

Verdict soon in Djokovic's deportation case in Australia

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 16-01-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 09:58 IST
Tennis player Novak Djokovic Image Credit: ANI
A court hearing for tennis star Novak Djokovic's appeal against deportation in Australia ended Sunday and a verdict was expected within hours.

Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop said he and two fellow judges hoped to reach a verdict later Sunday. The top-ranked male tennis player needs to win the appeal to defend his Australian Open title in play that begins on Monday.

The Australian government cancelled Djokovic's visa on Friday due to issues surrounding his stance against COVID-19 vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

