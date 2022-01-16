Left Menu

Cop, IRB personnel dead after being hit by speeding car in Goa's Colva

A constable and an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel died after being allegedly hit by a speeding car at Seraulim Nakabandi point in the Colva police station area in South Goa on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said the Goa police.

A constable and an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel died after being allegedly hit by a speeding car at Seraulim Nakabandi point in the Colva police station area in South Goa on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said the Goa police. The deceased police personnel have been identified as Shailesh Gaonkar (30), a Police Constable and Vishwas Deykar (32), an IRB personnel. While the accused had been identified as Craig Rodrigues and is detained by the police, added the police.

According to the police, the police personnel sustained grievous injuries and while being shifted to Hospital they both expired. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

