Telangana CM to hold cabinet meeting on Monday as COVID cases surge

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a cabinet meeting on Monday in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The cabinet meeting will be held on Monday at 2 pm in Pragathi Bhavan under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, to discuss COVID-related matters, the Chief Minister's office said.

Telangana government on Sunday extended vacations for all educational institutions till January 30, 2022. "It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30, 2022," office of Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar tweeted.

Earlier, the State government declared holidays for all educational institutions from January 8 to 16. Telangana on Saturdy reported 1,963 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative tally to 7,07,162. There are 22017 active cases. The cumulative recoveries registered in Telangana is at 6,81,091 and the death toll is 4,054. The recovery rate in the state is at 96.31 per cent and case fatality rate is 0.57 per cent. (ANI)

