Djokovic is always welcome in Serbia, president says
Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 16-01-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 14:32 IST
- Country:
- Serbia
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he had spoken to Novak Djokovic after an Australian court decided to deport the tennis player.
"I spoke to Djokovic and told him we cannot wait to see him," Vucic told reporters. "I told him he is always welcome in Serbia."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vucic
- Novak Djokovic
- Djokovic
- Australian
- Aleksandar Vucic
- Serbian
- Serbia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne
Tennis-Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne
New Australian COVID-19 cases dip, but hospitalisations rise
Yuki Bhambri arrives in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open
Multiple COVID-19 outbreaks hit Australian domestic leagues