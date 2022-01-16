Djokovic boards plane bound for Dubai after court upholds visa cancellation
Tennis star Novak Djokovic boarded a plane bound for Dubai on Sunday evening, a Reuters journalist said, after the Australian Federal Court upheld the government's cancellation of his visa in a drama over his decision not to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
The player was seen boarding an Emirates flight from Melbourne just hours after the court ruling.
