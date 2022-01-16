Rs 50 lakh cash seized from SUV in Kanpur ahead of UP polls

The Kanpur Police has seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 50 lakh from an SUV in Chakeri area, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Kanpur DCP (East) Pramod Kumar Singh told reporters that the cash was seized late Saturday night by a flying squad team of Uttar Pradesh Police during intensive checking ahead of assembly elections.

The vehicle registered in Lucknow was intercepted at Ramadevi crossing. Information about the recovered cash was shared with the Directorate of Income Tax Investigation and its team has reached the spot, the DCP said.

Singh said the vehicle belongs to Ameen Raini, a resident of Orai district.

Raini was questioned at Chakeri Police Station till late night and he claimed that the money belongs to a company named Raj frozen products, the DCP said.

However, he refused to comment if Raini had any political connections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)