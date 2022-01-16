Left Menu

Mumbai: Duo trying to stop 'beef' truck attacked in Kurla, 7 detained

Two people trying to intercept a truck allegedly carrying beef were attacked in the early hours of Sunday in Kurla in Mumbai by a mob, a police official said.The incident took place in Kasaiwada and a case of attempt to murder and rioting has been registered against unidentified persons, he added.Acting on a tip-off, one Ashish Bareek and his associate, who are part of an NGO that works for animal welfare, arrived at a spot in Kasaiwada to stop a truck allegedly carrying beef.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2022 17:35 IST
Mumbai: Duo trying to stop 'beef' truck attacked in Kurla, 7 detained
Two people trying to intercept a truck allegedly carrying beef were attacked in the early hours of Sunday in Kurla in Mumbai by a mob, a police official said.

The incident took place in Kasaiwada and a case of attempt to murder and rioting has been registered against unidentified persons, he added.

''Acting on a tip-off, one Ashish Bareek and his associate, who are part of an NGO that works for animal welfare, arrived at a spot in Kasaiwada to stop a truck allegedly carrying beef. However, a mob that had assembled there attacked them. We have detained seven people,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

