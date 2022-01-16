Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-budget stakeholder consultation with BJP state representatives

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a pre-budget stakeholder consultation with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state representatives belonging to different backgrounds and communities such as industries, professional, business, academicians, economists, women and tribal and backward classes.

16-01-2022
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a pre-budget stakeholder consultation with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state representatives belonging to different backgrounds and communities such as industries, professional, business, academicians, economists, women and tribal and backward classes. Representatives from 25 states participated in this discussion, including from North-eastern states like Mizoram, Tripura and from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Ladakh and southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Orissa were also amongst many more states from central and North India making effective pitch for the development of their regions.

Some prominent think tanks and Morcha presidents also presented their views and suggestions. Senior central party leaders conducted the proceedings from party headquarters. State party presidents from respective state party offices were also present in the hybrid mode. About 20 written submissions have been received, which will be compiled and submitted to the Finance Minister. In her concluding remarks Sitharaman thanked all the participants for their important inputs. And party functionaries thanked her for giving them her valuable time. (ANI)

