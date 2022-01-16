Left Menu

Gunmen kill 50 in Nigeria's Kebbi state, residents say

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 19:39 IST
Gunmen kill 50 in Nigeria's Kebbi state, residents say

Gunmen killed at least 50 people in a raid on an area of northwest Nigeria, residents said on Sunday.

Abdullahi Karman Unashi, a community leader, told Reuters that dozens of armed men on motorcycles entered the area in Kebbi state on Friday night and exchanged gunfire with soldiers and policemen. The security forces were forced to retreat and the gunmen overran the area, burning shops and grain silos and taking cattle into the early hours of Saturday, Karman said.

(Additional reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja, writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe, editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022