Gunmen kill 50 in Nigeria's Kebbi state, residents say

Gunmen killed at least 50 people in a raid on an area of northwest Nigeria, residents said on Sunday.

Abdullahi Karman Unashi, a community leader, told Reuters that dozens of armed men on motorcycles entered the area in Kebbi state on Friday night and exchanged gunfire with soldiers and policemen. The security forces were forced to retreat and the gunmen overran the area, burning shops and grain silos and taking cattle into the early hours of Saturday, Karman said.

(Additional reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja, writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe, editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)