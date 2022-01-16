Left Menu

Sudan's inflation accelerates to 359.09% in 2021

Sudan's headline inflation rate averaged 359.09% in 2021, up from 163.26% in 2020, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday. Inflation slowed to 318.21% year-on-year in December, from 339.58 in the previous month, the statistics agency added in a statement.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, increased to 443.48% in December from 428.34% in November.

