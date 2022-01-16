Left Menu

Large quantity of spurious liquor seized in UP, 714 people arrested

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 16-01-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 22:46 IST
Over 18,000 litres of spurious liquor was seized and 714 people were arrested in the last two days in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh under a special drive in view of the assembly polls in the state, officials said on Sunday.

The drive is being conducted in the nine districts which fall under the Bareilly Zone of the state police, they said.

Police busted 120 illegal distilleries, seized 18,589 litres of spurious liquor and arrested 714 people, according to a statement issued by the Bijnor police.

The drive was carried out in districts such as Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha and Bareilly as part of directives issued by Additional Director General of Police (Bareilly Zone) Rajkumar.

