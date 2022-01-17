Left Menu

13 cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 17-01-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 10:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 13 cybercriminals have been arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Monday.

Acting on tip-offs, raids were conducted in Jagadih village in Karaon police station area and Babupur village in Mohanpur police station area on Sunday and 13 cybercriminals were nabbed, Sumit Prasad, Deputy Superintendent of Deoghar Cyber Police, said.

A total of 21 mobile phones and 32 SIM cards were seized, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

