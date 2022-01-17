Jharkhand: Ramgarh SDPO booked for attempting to murder wife

An FIR has been registered against Ramgarh Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kishore Kumar Rajak for allegedly attempting to murder his wife, police said on Monday.

His wife Varsha Srivastava on Sunday filed a complaint with Ramgarh police station accusing Rajak of hitting her on the head and other parts of the body and attempting to strangle her to death at their official residence a couple of days ago, an officer said.

A case has been registered against Rajak for allegedly beating his wife with an intention to kill her and taking her hostage in a government residence, Ramgarh police station officer-in-charge Rohit Kumar Mahto said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Rajak, his wife and their two-year-old son lived in the official residence of the SDPO.

Reacting to the incident, BJP legislature party leader in assembly and former chief minister, Babulal Marandi, said, ''When 'rakshak' becomes 'bhakshak' (protector becomes destroyer), how can common man feel safe in the state?'' Responding to Marandi's statement, Rajak put up a Facebook post saying, ''Honourable former chief minister, I am astonished by your knowledge, understanding and low-quality of behaviour.'' PTI IKD ACD ACD

