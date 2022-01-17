Left Menu

Iranian diplomats arrive in Saudi to take up Organisation of Islamic Cooperation posts

Three Iranian diplomats have arrived in Saudi Arabia to take up posts at the headquarters of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday. Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, which severed diplomatic ties in 2016, launched direct talks last year at a time when global powers are trying to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact with Tehran, and as U.N.-led efforts to end a war in Yemen stall.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 17-01-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 13:53 IST
Iranian diplomats arrive in Saudi to take up Organisation of Islamic Cooperation posts
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Three Iranian diplomats have arrived in Saudi Arabia to take up posts at the headquarters of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, which severed diplomatic ties in 2016, launched direct talks last year at a time when global powers are trying to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact with Tehran, and as U.N.-led efforts to end a war in Yemen stall. "Three Iranian diplomats have arrived in Jeddah to start their work at the OIC," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised news conference.

In a further sign of a thaw in ruptured ties, Iran said in December that its regional Sunni rival Saudi Arabia had agreed to grant visas to three Iranian diplomats to be based in the kingdom. Tehran and Riyadh held four rounds of talks in Iraq, with Baghdad hoping its mediation will stop the neighbors seeking to settle scores on its territory. Saudi Arabia has described the talks as cordial but exploratory, while Tehran says they had gone a "good distance".

Khatibzadeh said Iran had submitted its "expectations" to Saudi Arabia during the previous talks in Iraq. "We hope to reach a result in the future talks ... which requires Saudi officials to pay attention to their remarks and actions," Khatibzadeh said.

"Iran has always expressed its readiness to open its embassy in Saudi Arabia." Saudi Arabia and Iran have backed opposing sides in regional conflicts and political disputes in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq for years, and Saudi Arabia has led an Arab coalition waging war against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen since 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022