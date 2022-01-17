Left Menu

Poll material seized from AAP candidate's vehicle in Shahjahanpur, driver arrested

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 17-01-2022
Poll material seized from AAP candidate's vehicle in Shahjahanpur, driver arrested
The driver of an Aam Aadmi Party candidate was arrested after the election material seized was seized from his vehicle here, police said on Monday.

Circle officer Sadar Akhand Pratap Singh said during checking banners and hoardings were found from the vehicle belonging to the AAP candidate from Dadraul assembly constituency here Rajeev Kumar Singh.

A case was registered against Singh and his driver at Roja police station on the complaint of election magistrate Alok Agarwal on Saturday, and the driver was also arrested.

The driver was later released on bail on Sunday, police said.

