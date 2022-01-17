Left Menu

UP: Truck driver killed, helper seriously hurt in accident

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 17-01-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 14:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A truck driver was killed and his helper seriously injured when the vehicle overturned on the National Highway-2 here on Monday, police said. Saini police station SHO Tej Bahadur Singh said the truck laden with iron pipes overturned in front of Gurukul Vidyalaya on the National Highway-2, leaving driver Sushil (31) dead on the spot.

His helper Shakir Ali was seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital, the SHO said, adding the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

