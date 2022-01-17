Left Menu

Germany says Russia will pay price if moves on Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that she hoped mounting tensions with Russia over Ukraine could be solved by diplomacy but she warned that Moscow would suffer if it does attack the country. A cyber attack against Ukraine has further inflamed tensions.

Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that she hoped mounting tensions with Russia over Ukraine could be solved by diplomacy but she warned that Moscow would suffer if it does attack the country. "Each further aggressive act will have a high price for Russia, economically, strategically, politically," Baerbock told a joint news conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

"Diplomacy is the only way." Talks on Russia's deployment of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's border between the United States, its European allies, and Russia ended in a stalemate last week. A cyber attack against Ukraine has further inflamed tensions.

