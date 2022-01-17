Left Menu

Ukraine and Germany want to revive east Ukraine peace talks - Kuleba

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 17:34 IST
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ukraine and Germany are pushing to revive four-way peace talks with Russia and France to end the conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a briefing in Kyiv alongside his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

Kuleba said it was important that Germany and France did not take decisions about Ukraine behind Ukraine's back.

Kyiv and its Western allies have sounded the alarm about Russia massing tens of thousands of troops near its borders in preparation for a possible military offensive. Talks between Moscow and the United States have produced no breakthrough so far.

