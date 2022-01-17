Texas hostage-taking was anti-Semitic act of terrorism - UK PM's spokesman

An incident in which a British man took four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas was an anti-Semitic act of terrorism, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

"This was a terrible and anti-Semitic act of terrorism," the spokesman told reporters. "The prime minister's thoughts are with the Jewish community both in Texas and around the world."

