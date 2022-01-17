Left Menu

Texas hostage-taking was anti-Semitic act of terrorism - UK PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-01-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 17:58 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

An incident in which a British man took four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas was an anti-Semitic act of terrorism, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

"This was a terrible and anti-Semitic act of terrorism," the spokesman told reporters. "The prime minister's thoughts are with the Jewish community both in Texas and around the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

