Left Menu

65-year-old man held with Rs 3 crore heroin in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 18:35 IST
65-year-old man held with Rs 3 crore heroin in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old man from Rajasthan has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in Mumbai with heroin worth Rs 3 crore, a police official said on Monday.

According to the official, the accused, identified as Pyare Amanulla Khan, is a native of Pratapgarh in Rajasthan.

Khan was nabbed by the Mumbai police's ANC on Saturday, he said.

The ANC had got a tip-off that drugs in large quantity were being supplied in Mumbai from Rajasthan via rail as well as by road routes.

Acting on the information, an ANC team laid a trap in suburban Borivali and caught the elderly man with 1 kg heroin worth Rs 3 crore when he came for the drug's delivery, the official said.

Khan was arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody till January 19, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022