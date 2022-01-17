Left Menu

Rajasthan above national average in COVID-19 vaccination, says Ashok Gehlot

The percentage of COVID-19 vaccination in all categories in Rajasthan is higher than the national average, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-01-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 19:16 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
"The percentage of COVID vaccination in all categories in the state is higher than the national average. So far 94 per cent of people above the age of 18 have been given the first dose of the vaccine. The percentage of administration of COVID-19 precaution dose is also much higher than the national average," he said.

According to Union Health Ministry, 157.20 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive which completed one year on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

