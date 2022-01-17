Sudan to establish anti-terrorism force - Sovereign Council

Sudan's Sovereign Council is to establish an anti-terrorism force to counter "potential threats", it said in a statement on Monday.

Huge crowds have regularly taken to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule since a military coup on Oct. 25 ended a power-sharing arrangement that began after Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by a popular uprising in 2019.

