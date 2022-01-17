Left Menu

West no longer mulling cutting off Russia from Swift -Handelsblatt

Excluding Russia from Swift, which would effectively cut the country off from the global economy, has long been considered the ultimate sanction that Western countries could take against Russia to deter it from taking further military action against its neighbour Ukraine. The Swift system is a global network used by almost all financial institutions worldwide to wire sums of money to each other, and a cornerstone of the international payments system.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 22:22 IST
Western governments are no longer considering cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing German government sources.

Handelsblatt reported that, according to its government sources, economic sanctions targeting major Russian banks were being considered as an alternative. The Russian rouble gained on the report.

"We can't confirm. It is not decided yet," a German government source close to the matter told Reuters. Excluding Russia from Swift, which would effectively cut the country off from the global economy, has long been considered the ultimate sanction that Western countries could take against Russia to deter it from taking further military action against its neighbour Ukraine.

The Swift system is a global network used by almost all financial institutions worldwide to wire sums of money to each other, and a cornerstone of the international payments system.

