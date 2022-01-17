Death of three children in Belagavi, Karnataka: CM Bommai seeks detailed report

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday has sought a comprehensive report from the Deputy Commissioner after three children died in the Belagavi district. The Chief Minister has sought a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner in the case as it is said that the children died after they were administered the Rubella injection usually given for diarrhoea. Bommai spoke to Belagavi DC over the phone and asked for a comprehensive report on the case.

As many as three infants allegedly died in Karnataka's Belagavi district after they were administered the measles-rubella (MR) vaccine. According to the officials, Dr Sudhakar, Health Minister of Karnataka sought a report related to the death of infants by the DHO.

Parents of the children and villagers have complained that they were unwell within hours of receiving MR injection which they took at a primary health centre in Naharla. Pavithra Hulagura (13 months), Madhu Karagundi (14 months) and Chetan Poojari (15 months) of Mallapur village in the village of Bochabala allegedly died after taking the measles-rubella vaccine. Chetan and Pavithra died on Saturday evening at home and Madhu died at the District Hospital (BIMS) on Saturday evening. A post mortem examination was conducted and the body was handed over to parents on Sunday.

A total of 21 children were given different vaccines on January 11 and 12. Four of them were given the rubella vaccine. Five people reportedly had vomiting-diarrhoea after it. Only one child has recovered while the rest are unwell. "Children were given different injections. They were administering vaccines to 15 to 18-year-olds also. The nurses might have gotten confused", said Bhokabala leader Bhimashi Warimani. "Samples have been sent to the lab."

DHO Dr SV Munyala said, "COVID-19 and other vaccines are given in separate centres for children. Four children who had been vaccinated with rubella were ill. We have never seen such a side effect in the past. If any vaccine is adversely affected, a panel of district-level experts will review it." He further added that samples of baby faeces, urine and blood have been collected from those who were vaccinated and has been sent for testing. (ANI)

