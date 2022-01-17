Left Menu

BJP candidate booked for breaching COVID protocol in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 17-01-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 23:31 IST
BJP candidate booked for breaching COVID protocol in Mathura
  • Country:
  • India

A Bharatiya Janata Party candidate was booked on Monday for violating guidelines for COVID-19 and breaching section 144, police here said. Megh Shyam Singh was found in violation of the guidelines when he visited the Daan Ghati Temple in the city on Sunday and addressed people near the temple, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

A report was filed against Singh under section 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, spelling disobedience of public officer and intentionally spreading infection as charges, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
3
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global
4
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022