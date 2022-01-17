BJP candidate booked for breaching COVID protocol in Mathura
- Country:
- India
A Bharatiya Janata Party candidate was booked on Monday for violating guidelines for COVID-19 and breaching section 144, police here said. Megh Shyam Singh was found in violation of the guidelines when he visited the Daan Ghati Temple in the city on Sunday and addressed people near the temple, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.
A report was filed against Singh under section 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, spelling disobedience of public officer and intentionally spreading infection as charges, the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cong targets PM after Meghalaya governor's 'arrogant' remark about him
Indian High Commission in Pakistan facilitates return of Indian nationals and NORI visa holders to India
Anything can happen if we reach knockouts: Dennerby on Indian women's team's FIFA World Cup chance
China maintaining around 60,000 troops opposite Ladakh, Indian preparedness also at high level
AFC Asian Cup can help Indian football team to make giant strides, says Ritu Rani