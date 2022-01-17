Left Menu

UK says supplying Ukraine with weapons system to defend against Russia

Britain is supplying Ukraine with a new security system package to help increase its defensive capabilities in the face of threatening behaviour from Russia, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday. "We have taken the decision to supply Ukraine with light anti-armour defensive weapon systems," Wallace told parliament, adding that he was inviting his Russian counterpart to visit London in the next few weeks to discuss the crisis.

"We have taken the decision to supply Ukraine with light anti-armour defensive weapon systems," Wallace told parliament, adding that he was inviting his Russian counterpart to visit London in the next few weeks to discuss the crisis. "They are not strategic weapons and pose no threat to Russia. They are to use in self-defence."

