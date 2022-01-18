Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis warn of further attacks on UAE

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 18-01-2022 00:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Yemen's Houthi movement warned it could target more facilities in the United Arab Emirates after a strike on Monday that the group said involved five ballistic missiles and several drones.

The Iran-aligned group's military spokesman said the missiles and drones had been launched at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, an oil refinery in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah area and other "sensitive" targets in the UAE.

The UAE had earlier said a Houthi attack caused explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people in Musaffah and a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi. (Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

