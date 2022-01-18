Left Menu

Pakistani policeman, 2 gunmen killed in shootout in capital

Two gunmen opened fire at police officers manning a roadside checkpoint in the capital, Islamabad, on Monday night, triggering a shootout that killed an officer and both assailants, police said.Two policemen were also wounded in the attack near a market, the Islamabad police said in a statement.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-01-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 01:36 IST
Pakistani policeman, 2 gunmen killed in shootout in capital
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two gunmen opened fire at police officers manning a roadside checkpoint in the capital, Islamabad, on Monday night, triggering a shootout that killed an officer and both assailants, police said.

Two policemen were also wounded in the attack near a market, the Islamabad police said in a statement. They said the wounded officers were taken to hospital. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the attack and ordered an investigation.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and police are still investigating. Although militants often target security forces in Pakistan, such attacks in Islamabad are rare.

Last Friday, militants attacked an army post in the restive northwest, bordering Afghanistan, triggering an intense shootout that killed a Pakistani soldier. The Pakistani Taliban, who have been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in the neighbouring country, claimed responsibility for the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
3
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global
4
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022