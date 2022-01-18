Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition strike on Yemen's Sanaa kills 14 - residents

An air strike by Saudi-led coalition forces on the Yemeni capital Sanaa killed 14 people, according to initial estimates, while digging through rubble continued, residents told Reuters on Tuesday. The Saudi-led alliance carried out the strikes on Yemen's Houthi-held Sanaa, following an attack by the rebels on the United Arab Emirates. Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have joined coalition troops fighting the Houthi movement around the central city of Marib.

18-01-2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Saudi-led alliance carried out the strikes on Yemen's Houthi-held Sanaa, following an attack by the rebels on the United Arab Emirates. The coalition also said it intercepted eight drones launched toward Saudi Arabia on Monday. One of the air strikes on Sanaa hit the home of a former military official, killing him, his wife, his 25-year-old son, other members of his family and some unidentified people, a medical source and residents told Reuters.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said that a Saudi-led coalition strike on a residential neighbourhood in Sanaa initially left 12 dead including women and children, injured 11 and destroyed five houses, the main television news outlet run by Al Masirah TV reported. Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have joined coalition troops fighting the Houthi movement around the central city of Marib.

