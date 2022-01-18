Left Menu

ED conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab in illegal sand mining case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at nearly a dozen places in Punjab in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case, said the agency.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 12:18 IST
ED conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab in illegal sand mining case
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at nearly a dozen places in Punjab in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case, said the agency. The federal agency searched the residence and office premises of the suspects that include premises linked to sand mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey, an ED official said.

The official said that the raids were conducted early on Tuesday and ED's different teams were engaged in the simultaneous searches. The agency initially refused to connect any political links in the case and said to share further details after the raids are completed.

As per inputs, Honey is reportedly a relative of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and had allegedly floated a firm named Punjab Realtors to get sand mining contracts. The ED suspects that black money was invested in getting a contract for the sand mine. The company floated, sources say, is of very small scale and unlikely to get a contract worth crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022