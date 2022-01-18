Left Menu

Court rejects Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in money laundering case

Deshmukh, an NCP leader, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate ED on November 2, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody.In his application, Deshmukh contended that the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases did not take cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the ED before remanding him in further judicial custody.Therefore, he was entitled to bail by default on technical grounds, he said.

Court rejects Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in money laundering case
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
A special court here on Tuesday rejected a plea filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking default bail in an alleged money laundering case. Deshmukh, an NCP leader, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody.

In his application, Deshmukh contended that the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases did not take cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the ED before remanding him in further judicial custody.

Therefore, he was entitled to bail by `default' (on technical grounds), he said. The ED opposed the plea saying the charge sheet had been filed within stipulated time.

Special Judge R N Rokade rejected the NCP leader's plea.

