Fire breaks out in abandoned cinema hall in Kolkata

A fire broke out at an abandoned cinema hall in Mallickbazar area of Kolkata on Tuesday, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted around 2.25 PM, and five fire tenders doused it in 30 minutes, he said.

Nobody was injured in the fire that broke out at the top floor of the abandoned 'Park Show House' in Beniapukur police station area, he said.

''The cooling process is underway. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)