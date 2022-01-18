UP: Stones pelted on anti-encroachment team; 30 booked

A government team that had gone to clear encroachment from a piece of land came in for heavy stone pelting from a group of villagers in the Fakharpur area here, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR has been lodged against 30 people, 20 of whom have been named, in connection with the incident, they said, adding three persons have been taken into custody.

The incident took place on Monday when an official team led by Naib Tehsildar, Kaiserganj, Vinod Kumar and policemen had gone to Parasrampur village to clear encroachment from a piece of land, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh told reporters.

A property dispute between Guddu Baig and Rizwan was pending in court for years. The court, in its decision, had ordered the removal of the encroachment from the disputed site and the team had gone there in compliance with the order, he said.

During the process, some people started pelting stones leaving two villagers injured. The vehicle of the naib tehsildar as well as some other government property was also damaged, Singh said.

On the complaint of Kumar and one of the parties, a case was registered against around 30 persons, he said.

Singh said stone pelters will be made to compensate government property damaged by them.

