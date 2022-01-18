Munnani activists under Goondas Act

Coimbatore, Jan 18 (PTI): Two Hindu Munnani activists arrested on the charge of defacing a statue of social reformer 'Periyar' E V Ramaswamy here were detained under the Goondas Act, police said on Tuesday.

The two had vandalised the statue by smearing it with saffron powder and garlanding it with slippers on January 8 and been lodged in jail here since.

Considering the law and order problem likely to arise due to this, the City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar issued a detention order, the police said.

The order was served on the duo early today, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)