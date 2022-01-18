Police busts illegal arms factory in Bulandshahr

With the arrest of one accused, police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an illegal arms factory in the forest of Bhansoli village in the district.

Ten finished and 12 half-finished illegal weapons have been recovered from the illegal unit under Kotwali Dehat Police Station area, Superintendent of Police (City) Surendranath Tiwari said.

The arrested miscreant Dharampal, resident of Shakarpur village of Narsena Police Station area of the district, used to sell the pistol for Rs 4 to 5 thousand and revolver for Rs 40 to 50 thousand, he said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused's accomplice who escaped, police added.

