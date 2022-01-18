Left Menu

Rajasthan: BSF's 'Operation Sard Hawa' along Pak border from Jan 23 to 28

The Border Security Force will increase surveillance along the Pakistan border in Rajasthan under its Operation Sard Hawa from January 23 to 28.Arun Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General of the BSF, North Zone, said in a statement that due to fog and haze on the border during winter, the force remains on high alert to deal with infiltration and other nefarious activities from across the border.The operation will be carried out on the border from January 23 to 28.

The Border Security Force will increase surveillance along the Pakistan border in Rajasthan under its ''Operation Sard Hawa'' from January 23 to 28.

Arun Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General of the BSF, North Zone, said in a statement that due to fog and haze on the border during winter, the force remains on ''high alert'' to deal with infiltration and other nefarious activities from across the border.

The operation will be carried out on the border from January 23 to 28. Under this, the security will be increased on the border. All personnel and officers of the headquarters will remain on the border during this period and will monitor the situation 24 hours, Singh said.

The BSF conducts ''Operation Garam Hawa'' in summer and ''Operation Sard Hawa'' in winter every year.

