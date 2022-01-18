Left Menu

Killings of Colombia community leaders hit 145 in 2021, ombudsman says

One community activist was killed in Colombia every 60 hours last year, the country's human rights ombudsman said, amid attacks by illegal armed groups. In 2021, 145 social leaders - a broad term used in Colombia to mean human rights defenders, community leaders and environmentalists, among others - were killed, ombudsman Carlos Camargo said in a statement late on Monday. The number of slayings was down from 182 in 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 19:45 IST
Killings of Colombia community leaders hit 145 in 2021, ombudsman says

One community activist was killed in Colombia every 60 hours last year, the country's human rights ombudsman said, amid attacks by illegal armed groups. In 2021, 145 social leaders - a broad term used in Colombia to mean human rights defenders, community leaders and environmentalists, among others - were killed, ombudsman Carlos Camargo said in a statement late on Monday.

The number of slayings was down from 182 in 2020. Violence against social leaders has become a defining challenge for President Ivan Duque's government amid international criticism and demands that it do more to stop the killings.

"We are deeply saddened by each case, because of the impact they have on the communities," Camargo said. Numbers of community leader killings in Colombia vary widely depending on the source.

The U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) last week reported it had confirmed 78 killings of human rights defenders in 2021, while local advocacy group Indepaz earlier counted 171. The government accuses left-wing guerrillas from the National Liberation Army, ex-members of the FARC rebels who reject a 2016 peace deal, and criminal groups, some comprised of former right-wing paramilitaries, of attacking activists as they seek control of drug trafficking networks and illegal mining areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022