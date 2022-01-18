Left Menu

Israel says it successfully tests long-range missile defence

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-01-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 20:33 IST
Israel says it successfully tests long-range missile defence
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel said Tuesday it has successfully tested a system designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the earth's atmosphere.

The Arrow Weapon System is part of an array of missile defenses Israel has developed in recent years to protect itself in any future conflict with archenemy Iran or regional militant groups, such as the Lebanese Hezbollah or the Palestinian Hamas in the Gaza Strip, both allies of Iran.

The Defence Ministry said the system detected the target and fired two Arrow 3 interceptors at it, calling the mission a success.

“With every step forward, with every development, we equip the state of Israel with the capabilities to defend itself against developing threats,” Defence Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement. ''Our systems provide Israel with the freedom to maneuver strategically.” The system was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, a state-run defence firm, in cooperation with the US Missile Defense Agency.

“This test was designed to challenge every element of the Arrow Weapon System, and it performed beautifully,'' said Vice Adm Jon Hill, director of the agency. “MDA remains committed to assisting the government of Israel in upgrading its missile defence capability against current and emerging threats.” Israel's shorter-range missile defences were on vivid display during last year's 11-day Gaza war, when the Palestinian militant group Hamas fired over 4,000 rockets at Israel. The military says it intercepted around 90% of the rockets it targeted, with the others mostly falling in open areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022