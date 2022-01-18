UAE foreign minister dials Pak counterpart; condoles killing of Pak national in drone attack

Foreign Minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday called his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and condoled the killing of a Pakistani national in the Houthi drone attack near the Abu Dhabi airport a day earlier.

On Monday, two Indians and a Pakistani national, all staff of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were killed and six others injured in the attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. ''Thank you brother HH FM @ABZayed for your call of condolence on tragic death of a Pakistan national in the terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi. We offer our condolences to the families of all victims & strongly condemn the attack, violating sovereignty & territorial integrity of #UAE,'' Qureshi tweeted.

Foreign Minister Al-Nahyan shared details of the tragic incident with Foreign Minister Qureshi and conveyed heartfelt condolences on the demise of the Pakistani national, according to a statement by Foreign Office.

Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the terrorist attack on civilian areas by the Houthi militia. He thanked the UAE government for extending all-out support in early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased Pakistani national and treatment for the injured.

Underlining that such acts violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United Arab Emirates, Qureshi called for immediate cessation of such attacks, which continue to pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and security. The UAE has blamed the attack on Houthi rebels, saying this sinful targeting will not go unpunished.

