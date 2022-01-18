EC orders transfer of 2 DCs, seven IGPs, eight SSPs in poll-bound Punjab

The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered the transfer of two deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers, seven inspector generals of police (IGPs) and eight senior superintendents of police (SSPs) in Punjab, ahead of next month's assembly election.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said the EC has appointed Girish Dayalan as DC-cum-DEO of Ferozepur, while Vineet Kumar will hold the post in Bathinda.

According to an official release, the EC transferred IGPs Gurinder Singh Dhillon, Jaskaran Singh and Mukhwinder Singh Chinna to the Punjab Police headquarters.

Arun Pal Singh has been posted as IGP Jalandhar Range, Shive Kumar Verma as IGP Bathinda Range, Rakesh Agrawal as IGP Patiala Range and Pardeep Kumar Yadav as IGP Faridkot Range, he said.

Harjeet Singh has been appointed as SSP SAS Nagar, Dhruman H Nimbale as SSP Hoshiarpur, Patil Ketan Baliram as SSP Ludhiana Rural and Deepak Hilori as SSP Amritsar Rural, he said.

Gulneet Singh Khurana will be SSP Tarn Taran, Amneet Kondal has been posted as SSP Bathinda, Sandeep Kumar Malik as SSP Sri Muktsar Sahib and Sartaj Singh Chahal as SSP Fatehgarh Sahib, the CEO said.

Surjit Singh has been posted as Deputy IG of Vigilance Bureau and Kuljit Singh as Assistant IG of the Bureau of Investigation Punjab.

Jugraj Singh has been posted as Assistant Commandant of 75th Battalion Punjab Armed Police in Jalandhar.

Raju said the EC has also transferred 19 officers of the rank of deputy superintendent of police in the state. Voting for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is slated on February 20.

