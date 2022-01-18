Left Menu

Youth with militant links arrested in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-01-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 21:25 IST
Youth with militant links arrested in J-K's Poonch
  • Country:
  • India

A youth who allegedly had links with militants was arrested in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Anjum Mehmood was arrested on specific information during a joint operation by police and security forces from his Baila village of Mandi tehsil Monday night, a police spokesman said.

He termed as “significant” the arrest of the youth amid growing terrorist activities in the Pir Panjal area.

As per sources, he was connected with militants through social media and was quite “instrumental in providing information to militants about security forces establishments and sharing seditious material”, the spokesman said.

The youth was also trying to engage and motivate youngsters of his area to join militant ranks, he said.

The spokesman said the arrested youth was booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Further investigation in the case is on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022