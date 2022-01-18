Mumbai: Mentally unwell man held for burning BJP flag

A 31-year-old mentally unstable man was arrested for allegedly setting afire a BJP flag in Dadar in Mumbai on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident took place at Agar Bazar in Dadar West at around 7 am and police was alerted by passersby, he said.

He was arrested under section 435 (mischief by fire or explosives) of the IPC and a probe has found the person is mentally unstable, the official informed.

He will be produced in court on Wednesday, the Dadar police station official added.

