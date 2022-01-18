Two sanitation workers die while cleaning sewer in Surat

Two sanitation workers, who were relatives, died after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a sewer of a residential building in the Chalthan area of Surat district of Gujarat, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified by the police as Pramod Teji (30) and his brother-in-law Vishal Pol (38), both natives of Rajasthan and currently living in Palsana near Surat city.

The duo was hired by the management of a residential building in Chalthan to clean the underground sewer line on Monday, said Police Sub Inspector of Kadodara-GIDC police station of Surat Rural, SM Patel.

''Minutes after entering the sewer system in the evening, both of them got unconscious due to toxic fumes. Upon learning about the incident, locals somehow pulled them out and called the ambulance. Though they were rushed to a nearby hospital, they were declared dead on arrival by doctors'' said Patel.

Police have lodged an accidental death case and initiated an investigation, the officer said.

