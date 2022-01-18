Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 22:03 IST
PIL on community kitchen; SC takes note of submission on no starvation death in country
New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday took strong note of the Centre’s statement that no states have reported deaths due to starvation, quipping whether it be taken as a “correct statement”.

The observations came while hearing of a PIL in which the bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked the Centre to prepare a model to implement the Community Kitchen scheme across the country and for providing additional food grains to states to run it.

During the hearing, Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, said that not a single state has shown data for starvation death.

''Are you making a statement that there are no starvation deaths in the country now...Can we afford to take that as a correct statement, '' said the bench which also comprised justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

It said the government cannot look at the issue of starvation deaths from the prism of what happened five years ago.

Venugopal said that so far as malnutrition is concerned, it cannot be denied, and moreover, there was a newspaper report where a five-year-old in Tamil Nadu was suspected to have died due to starvation death as no food was found in his intestine in the post mortem report.

''You can't be looking at it from the prism of what happened five years ago. Are you willing to say, today in this country there are no starvation deaths, except for one from Tamil Nadu, that is also because it is reported in some newspapers. Can we afford to take that as a correct statement,'' the bench asked.

The law officer said that this is what has been told by the states and the court, if desired, seek the details from states on starvation deaths, if any.

The bench was hearing a PIL seeking directions to the Centre, states, and Union Territories (UTs) to formulate a scheme for community kitchens to combat hunger and malnutrition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

