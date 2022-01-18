Left Menu

Nagpur man ends life after killing wife, 2 children

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 22:41 IST
A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two minor children by stabbing them and then committed suicide at his rented house in Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

The reason for the murders and suicide was not yet known, they said.

The man, identified by the police as Madan Agrawal, and his wife Kiran (33) were staying in the house in the Jaripatka area with their 10-year-old son and daughter aged five.

Additional commissioner of police (North Region) Navinchandra Reddy said Agrawal was operating a food stall near Dayanand Park.

His house was seized by bank recently after he failed to pay loan and the family shifted to a rented home in November last year, he said.

Another official said the incident came to light on Tuesday at around 3.30 pm when a friend of Agrawal went to the house, but got no response despite repeated knocks on the door.

The man broke open the door with the help of neighbours and found Agrawal's children and wife lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom and his friend's body hanging from the ceiling fan, he said.

The police suspect the murders and suicide took place in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The official said it appears Agrawal first stabbed to death his wife and children and later hanged himself.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, he added.

