Haryana Vigilance arrests HCS officer in bribery case

Strict action will be taken against all the culprits as per law, the release quoting the spokesperson further said.Amrinder Singh Manais was currently posted as the SDO Civil, Kaithal, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 23:35 IST
The Haryana Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested HCS officer Amrinder Singh Manais in a graft case, a state government release said here. The case pertains to the time when he was holding the additional charge of the district transport officer, Ambala.

The release quoting a Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said the three accused who had been arrested in the case had disclosed the modus operandi adopted by the officer.

''During the investigation, sufficient evidence has come on record to show that after taking over charge, the accused HCS officer had established a network of subordinate officials and agents and obtained illegal gratification through them for allowing overloaded vehicles to ply in his jurisdiction, following which the arrest was made today,'' it said.

An FIR was lodged in Ambala in December 2021 after which three accused were arrested. After interrogation, they revealed how they used to take bribes from transporters and issued them vehicle stickers on a monthly basis for a smooth movement, the release said.

The probe will further help in getting to the bottom of the matter and the possibility of involvement of other accused cannot be ruled out. Strict action will be taken against all the culprits as per law, the release quoting the spokesperson further said.

Amrinder Singh Manais was currently posted as the SDO (Civil), Kaithal, it said.

