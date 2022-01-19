Man shot dead in Delhi's Sultanpuri

A 38-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by a neighbour in Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said late on Tuesday.

A 42-year-old man named Narsingh was also injured, they said. The accused Irfan and his brother Mohammed Shaan, who was also allegedly involved in the killing, were arrested, police said.

According to the police, Irfan and the victim used to be friends. They said Irfan was earlier arrested on charges of raping one of the victim's sisters. He came out on bail on Friday.

Irfan had purchased a four-wheeler and had given it to the man. However, the latter allegedly refused to return the vehicle or pay for it, a police official said, adding this may have infuriated Irfan and led to the killing.

However, one of the victim's sisters informed the police that Irfan had raped their younger sister in August last year and threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to her family members.

The woman, however, filed a police complaint against Irfan and got him arrested.

The victim's family alleged that Irfan, two days after securing bail, killed the sole bread winner of their family to avenge his arrest.

The victim, who was a bird seller, is survived by his wife, three children and mother. He has three married sisters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Parvinder Singh said. Their father died in 2015 while a brother died last year. Irfan and Shaan have been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the DCP said. Meanwhile, the relationship between Narsingh, who sustained injuries during the killing, and the victim was yet to be ascertained, police said, adding he was undergoing treatment.

