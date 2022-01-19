One dead, nine injured in New York City fire explosion
Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 00:42 IST
One person died and nine were injured, including five police officers, in a fire explosion in New York City on Tuesday, the fire department said.
The incident took place at 869 Fox Street in the Bronx, a fire department spokesperson said. Media reports said a gas explosion had sparked the fire and building collapse.
